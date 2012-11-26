Nov 26 British pork processor Cranswick Plc reported a 21 percent rise in half-year profit but said that higher pig prices witnessed during the period had continued into the second half of the fiscal year.

The company last month warned that pig prices in the United Kingdom were at record levels and were expected to continue rising, driven by high livestock feed prices and implementation of animal welfare norms in Europe.

Cranswick, which processes and supplies fresh pork, sausage, bacon, cooked meats, charcuterie, pastry products and sandwiches to food retailers, said discussions on price increases with its customers were underway and were progressing well.

The company said it expected a more balanced trading performance between the first and second halves, compared with last year when there was a strong second-half bias.

April-September pretax profit rose to 22.5 million pounds ($36.03 million) from 18.5 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue increased 6 percent to 418.6 million pounds, with underlying revenue up 5 percent.

Cranswick, which supplies to brands such as Weight Watchers and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver's food products range, said sausage sales increased 15 percent despite unusually soggy weather in the UK.

The company, whose supermarket customers include J Sainsbury and Tesco Plc, has so far benefited from cost-conscious Britons opting for pork as cheaper alternative to beef, lamb and poultry.

The Hull-based company raised its interim dividend to 9.4 pence per share from 9 pence a year earlier.

Shares in Cranswick closed at 739 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday. They have fallen more than 9 percent in the last six months.