By Stephen Ward
| RENO, Nev., Sept 17
RENO, Nev., Sept 17 The death toll in the crash
of a vintage World War Two fighter plane near the grandstand at
a Nevada air race has risen to nine, authorities said on
Saturday.
In addition to two people who died of their injuries at
local hospitals, seven died on the tarmac following the crash
on Friday night, Reno Deputy Police Chief Dave Evans said. More
than 50 people were injured. Officials said previously the
crash killed at least three people.
The pilot, Jimmy Leeward, 74, was among those killed when
his P-51 Mustang dubbed the "Galloping Ghost" crashed into a
box seat area in front of the main grandstand, said Mike
Draper, spokesman for the 48th Annual National Championship Air
Races, also known as the Reno Air Races.
"It was like a war zone where the box seats were," Draper
said.
A spokesman for Renown Regional Medical Center said the
hospital received 30 patients from the crash and five others
were taken to the affiliated Renown South Meadows Medical
Center.
Of those 35, six were listed in critical condition on
Saturday, two were in serious condition and five in fair
condition. One person was listed in good condition, and others
had been discharged.
Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board
and Federal Aviation Administration were on the scene of the
crash at an airfield north of Reno.
Proximity to the planes is a draw for the race, which
advises on its website, "Always remember to fly low, fly fast
and turn left."
Draper said the planes sometimes fly at high speeds "about
50 feet (15 metres) off the ground and it's an exciting,
exciting sight."
The thrill has been a deadly one on occasion, with a total
of 28 people killed in the history of the race flown every year
in Reno since 1964, Draper said.
"The Reno Air Racing Association extends its most sincere
heartfelt condolences and sympathies to all of those affected
by yesterday's tragic events," the association said in a
statement.
Leeward was the son of a pilot and his own sons have also
flown planes. He worked as a stunt pilot on some movies,
including the 2002 release "Dragonfly."
The Reno crash was the latest in a spate of fatal air show
accidents since August.
Last month, the pilot of an aerobatic airplane died in a
fiery crash in front of shocked onlookers at a weekend air show
in Kansas City, Missouri. In Michigan last month, a wingwalker
at an air show near Detroit plunged about 200 feet (60 metres)
to his death as he tried to climb onto a helicopter in midair.
