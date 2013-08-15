By Verna Gates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 15 Investigators combed
through the wreckage of a UPS cargo plane for the second
straight day on Thursday, hoping to find clues to the crash that
killed two pilots outside Birmingham, Alabama's international
airport early Wednesday.
The investigation into the crash is being led by the
National Transportation Safety Board, which said on Wednesday
that the smoldering remains of the plane's tail section were too
hot to allow for retrieval of its cockpit voice and flight data
recorders.
Eric Weiss, an NTSB spokesman, said retrieval of the
recorders from the United Parcel Service Inc aircraft
was "a top priority" for Thursday.
A media briefing by the NTSB has been scheduled for 4 p.m.
CDT (2100 GMT), Weiss added.
The cargo plane, an Airbus A300, clipped trees and
nearly hit a house before plowing across about 200 yards (183
meters) of empty field well short of the
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, a senior NTSB
official said on Wednesday.
The official, Robert Sumwalt, said the pilots of the
aircraft issued no emergency or distress calls before the plane
crashed and burst into flames.
UPS flight 1354, which took off from Louisville, Kentucky,
was on approach to the Birmingham airport when it crashed at
about 5 a.m. CDT (1000 GMT), according to the Federal Aviation
Administration.
One of the doomed crew members has been identified as
37-year-old Shanda Fanning of Lynchburg, Tennessee, according to
her local sheriff's office.
The other pilot had been identified as Cerea Beal Jr., a
resident of the Charlotte, North Carolina, area, the Charlotte
Observer newspaper said.
Bill Yates, a deputy coroner in the Jefferson County,
Alabama, Medical Examiner's Office, said the bodies of the
pilots had been recovered from the crash site early on Wednesday
afternoon.
He said no official information had been released about the
pilots' identification or cause of death.
UPS, the world's largest package-delivery service, has not
yet disclosed details about the aircraft's cargo. But witnesses
have said a large and intense fire erupted either shortly before
or after the plane crashed and that there were two or three
explosions after it caught fire.
The Airbus A300 is a wide-body jet widely used as a regional
freighter by UPS, FedEx Corp and others.