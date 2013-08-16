By Verna Gates
| BIRMINGHAM, Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 16 U.S. government
investigators were hoping on Friday that cockpit voice and
flight data recorders pulled from the wreckage of a UPS cargo
jet would help pinpoint the cause of the fiery crash that killed
its pilot and co-pilot.
The United Parcel Service Inc plane's "black box"
flight recorders arrived at the headquarters of the National
Transportation Safety Board in Washington on Thursday night,
after they were pulled hours earlier from a heap of melted
plastic and debris at the crash site outside Birmingham,
Alabama's international airport.
NTSB spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said the agency expected to
learn by sometime early Friday whether the recorders contained
good data, potentially holding the key to the predawn crash on
Wednesday.
"This morning they're going to start to download them,"
Nantel said. "They'll start to see what we can do for a
readout."
The NTSB will hold a briefing in Birmingham later on Friday.
Preliminary results from the agency's investigation, which
is still in its earliest stages, have shown no evidence of
engine fire, and the pilots did not issue a distress call.
The Airbus A300 jet, operated by UPS, was
approaching the runway at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth airport when
it clipped the trees in a residential area adjacent to the
airport.
The plane crashed well short of the runway, into an
embankment in a grassy field.
UPS identified the two crew members aboard as 58-year-old
Cerea Beal Jr., a resident of Matthews, North Carolina, and
Shanda Fanning, 37, of Lynchburg, Tennessee.
Beal, the captain, had been with UPS since 1990 and also
served for more than six years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a
heavy lift helicopter operator.