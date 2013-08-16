By Verna Gates
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. Aug 16 U.S. government
investigators looking into the crash of a UPS cargo plane said
on Friday the pilots received a low altitude warning barely
seven seconds before the sound of impact, according to data
recovered from the cockpit voice recorder.
Investigators retrieved data from the cockpit and flight
data recorders on Friday that could shed light on Wednesday's
fiery crash in Alabama that killed the jet's pilot and co-pilot.
"I personally breathed a huge sigh of relief once I learned
we had good data," said Robert Sumwalt, a senior official with
the National Transportation Safety Board. "We'll know everything
that was said in the cockpit."
Sumwalt said a preliminary review of the voice and data
recorders showed the pilots received the first of two audible
warnings before the sound of impact can be heard, indicating the
United Parcel Service Inc cargo plane was descending at
a hazardous rate.
A warning system in the air-traffic computers at
Birminghan's airport showed no indications the plane was
approaching too low, Sumwalt said.
The cockpit voice and flight recorders arrived at the NTSB's
headquarters in Washington late on Thursday, hours after they
were pulled from a heap of melted plastic and debris at the
crash site.
Preliminary results from the agency's investigation, which
is still in its early stages, have shown no evidence of engine
fire, and the pilots did not issue a distress call.
The Airbus A300 jet was approaching the runway at
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth airport before dawn when it clipped the
trees in an adjacent residential area and crashed well short of
the runway.
An air traffic controller on duty told NTSB investigators he
saw a "bright spark flash" that looked like a powerline
breaking, Sumwalt said. The controller saw the plane's landing
lights "followed by a bright, orange flash ... and then a red
glow."
The NTSB has sent investigators to Louisville, Kentucky, to
study the A300's maintenance records, officials said.
UPS identified the crew members who died as 58-year-old
Cerea Beal Jr., of Matthews, North Carolina, and Shanda Fanning,
37, of Lynchburg, Tennessee.
Beal, the captain, who was at the controls on Wednesday, had
been with UPS since 1990, and before that he served more than
six years in the U.S. Marine Corps as a helicopter operator.
The NTSB said he had about 8,600 hours total flying
experience, including more than 3,200 hours in the Airbus A-300.