Sept 29 Meat retailer Crawshaw Group plc to now open lesser number of stores this year as a precautionary measure as customers curtail spending.

** Like-for-like sales for 26 weeks ended July 31 down 4.4 percent.

** Company to now open 12 new stores, had earlier planned opening 15

** To continue opening stores in 2017

** Crawshaw already reintroduced programme to sell local products with less margins at more stores

(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)