* Cuts 2011 rev forecast to $230-$240 mln from $290-$320 mln

* Raises 2012 rev view to $400-$420 mln from $340-$360 mln

Jan 5 U.S. supercomputer firm Cray slashed its 2011 revenue outlook as component supply issues delayed upgradation of a high-value supercomputer, and raised its 2012 forecast expecting revenue from the upgrade to shift to next year.

The company now expects 2011 revenue of $230 million to $240 million, compared with earlier expectations of $290 million to $320 million.

Two analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $309.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Due to delays related to a key component of our systems we weren't able to complete our planned acceptance at Oak Ridge (National Laboratory)," Cray Chief Executive Peter Ungaro said in a statement.

In October, Cray got a $97 million contract to upgrade a supercomputer at the United States Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

"This acceptance is currently in process and we expect to complete it in the first quarter of 2012," he said.

The company raised its 2012 revenue outlook to about $400 million to $420 million from its prior forecast of $340 million to $360 million.

Shares of the company closed at $6.70 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)