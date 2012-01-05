BRIEF-ChemChina extends tender offers for Syngenta to April 28
Feb 23 ChemChina * Says extends public tender offers for Syngenta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Cuts 2011 rev forecast to $230-$240 mln from $290-$320 mln
* Raises 2012 rev view to $400-$420 mln from $340-$360 mln
Jan 5 U.S. supercomputer firm Cray slashed its 2011 revenue outlook as component supply issues delayed upgradation of a high-value supercomputer, and raised its 2012 forecast expecting revenue from the upgrade to shift to next year.
The company now expects 2011 revenue of $230 million to $240 million, compared with earlier expectations of $290 million to $320 million.
Two analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $309.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Due to delays related to a key component of our systems we weren't able to complete our planned acceptance at Oak Ridge (National Laboratory)," Cray Chief Executive Peter Ungaro said in a statement.
In October, Cray got a $97 million contract to upgrade a supercomputer at the United States Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
"This acceptance is currently in process and we expect to complete it in the first quarter of 2012," he said.
The company raised its 2012 revenue outlook to about $400 million to $420 million from its prior forecast of $340 million to $360 million.
Shares of the company closed at $6.70 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Feb 22 An online commercial released by Nike this week showing Arab women fencing, boxing and spinning on ice-skates has stirred controversy over its attempt to smash stereotypes about women leading home-bound lives in the conservative region.
ZURICH, Feb 23 China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina) has extended until April 28 its $43 billion tender offer for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta, it said on Thursday.