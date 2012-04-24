April 24 U.S. supercomputer firm Cray agreed to sell its interconnect hardware development program and related intellectual property to Intel Corp for $140 million in cash.

Cray said it will retain certain rights to use the transferred assets and intellectual property in Cray products.

Cray shares were up 24 percent at $8.70 in extended trading. The stock closed at $7.04 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)