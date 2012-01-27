(Follows alerts)
Jan 27 C.R. Bard Inc said it
reached a preliminary deal with the U.S. Attorney's Office for
the Northern District of Georgia to resolve claims related to
the medical device maker's brachytherapy business.
The company would record a charge of about $40.8 million
after tax in the fourth quarter of 2011, it said in a filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
In November 2006, the company received a subpoena issued by
the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services seeking
documents related to its brachytherapy business.
Brachytherapy is a rapid radiation treatment administered to
cancer patients.
Shares of the company were trading flat at $93.40 on Friday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)