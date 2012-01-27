(Follows alerts)

Jan 27 C.R. Bard Inc said it reached a preliminary deal with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Georgia to resolve claims related to the medical device maker's brachytherapy business.

The company would record a charge of about $40.8 million after tax in the fourth quarter of 2011, it said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In November 2006, the company received a subpoena issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services seeking documents related to its brachytherapy business.

Brachytherapy is a rapid radiation treatment administered to cancer patients.

Shares of the company were trading flat at $93.40 on Friday morning on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)