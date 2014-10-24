BRIEF-Veritone Inc files for IPO of up to $15 mln
* Veritone inc says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq capital market under the symbol “veri”
Oct 24 Caisse Regionale De Credit Agricole Mutuel Nord De France SC :
* 9-month net banking income eur 435 million versus eur 417.6 million last year
* 9-month net income eur 107.4 million versus eur 63.1 million last year
* Reg-Kcg board of directors confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal from virtu financial
* Starboard value lp reports 4.4 percent stake in tribune media co as of march 13 versus 6.6 percent stake as of february 10 - sec filing