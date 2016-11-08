BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals sees 2017 copper production of 570,000 tonnes
* Sees 2017 total net capital expenditure of $1.07 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 8 Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank promoted Simon Wilske to head of investment banking for Germany and Austria, effective Nov. 4.
Wilske has served as head of M&A Germany and Austria since September 2014, Crédit Agricole said on Tuesday.
He will report globally to Hélène Combe-Guillemet and locally to Frank Schoenherr, senior country officer for Germany and Austria.
Wilske, who joined Crédit Agricole from goetzpartners in 2014, started his career with Citigroup, where he worked for almost 15 years. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
KINSHASA, Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc paid $33 million to resolve claims brought against it by Congo state miner Gecamines over the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC), it said in a statement.
Jan 26 BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.