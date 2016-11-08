Nov 8 Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank promoted Simon Wilske to head of investment banking for Germany and Austria, effective Nov. 4.

Wilske has served as head of M&A Germany and Austria since September 2014, Crédit Agricole said on Tuesday.

He will report globally to Hélène Combe-Guillemet and locally to Frank Schoenherr, senior country officer for Germany and Austria.

Wilske, who joined Crédit Agricole from goetzpartners in 2014, started his career with Citigroup, where he worked for almost 15 years. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)