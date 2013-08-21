UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
HONG KONG Aug 21 Retail-focused conglomerate China Resources Enterprise Ltd (CRE) posted a 54.5 percent fall in first-half net profit on Wednesday, matching forecasts, as slower economic growth hit sales and rising costs pressured margins.
Government-backed CRE, which has interests ranging from making beverages to operating supermarket chains, said net profit fell to HK$1.02 billion ($131.54 million) for the January-to-June period, down from HK$2.24 billion in the same period a year earlier.
That compared to an average forecast of HK$1.1 billion by three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Profit attributable to shareholders stood at HK$1.01 billion, excluding the effect of asset revaluation and the disposal of non-core assets, down from HK$1.13 billion a year ago, it said.
Turnover rose 12.3 percent to HK$71.9 billion from HK$63.96 billion yuan the year earlier period.
Earlier this month, CRE teamed up with British supermarket firm Tesco, the world's No.3 retailer, for operating hypermarkets and supermarkets in China, a move that could bring their combined market share close to hypermarket leader Sun Art Retail Group Ltd.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources