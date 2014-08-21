INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
HONG KONG Aug 21 China Resources Enterprise Ltd (CRE) Chief Financial Officer Frank Lai said on Thursday he expects the retail conglomerate's joint venture with British supermarket firm Tesco Plc to break even in the next three to five years.
Lai, who was speaking at a news conference following CRE's interim results, said the three- to five-year turnaround time was longer than previously anticipated due to China's slowing economy.
CRE is backed by the Chinese government. It posted an 8.7 percent drop in first-half net profit due to a weak retail market in Mainland China and costs associated with its Tesco JV. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.