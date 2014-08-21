HONG KONG Aug 21 Retail-focused conglomerate China Resources Enterprise Ltd (CRE) on Thursday posted an 8.7 percent drop in first-half net profit due to a weak mainland retail market and as it started to consolidate losses from its joint venture with Britain's Tesco Plc.

Government-backed CRE, which has interests ranging from making beverages to operating supermarket chains, said net profit fell to HK$929 million ($119.87 million) for the January-to-June period, from HK$1.02 billion in the same period a year earlier.

CRE said the consolidation of the loss from Tesco stores in China were likely to affect its performance in its overall retail business.

