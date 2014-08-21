HONG KONG Aug 21 Retail-focused conglomerate
China Resources Enterprise Ltd (CRE) on Thursday
posted an 8.7 percent drop in first-half net profit due to a
weak mainland retail market and as it started to consolidate
losses from its joint venture with Britain's Tesco Plc.
Government-backed CRE, which has interests ranging from
making beverages to operating supermarket chains, said net
profit fell to HK$929 million ($119.87 million) for the
January-to-June period, from HK$1.02 billion in the same period
a year earlier.
CRE said the consolidation of the loss from Tesco stores in
China were likely to affect its performance in its overall
retail business.
(1 US dollar = 7.7503 Hong Kong dollar)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)