HONG KONG, March 3 Retail-focused conglomerate
China Resources Enterprise (CRE) expects the financial
impact from the initial stages of its joint venture with Tesco
to send it to a full-year loss for 2014, the company
said on Tuesday.
CRE, which competes with China's top hypermarket operator
Sun Art Retail Group, said competition from e-commerce
and an anti-extravagance crackdown by the government also hurt
earnings.
The company's retail arm made a HK$800 million ($103
million) provison in the fourth quarter for closure of
inefficient stores and it expects a net loss in the running-in
period for the the Tesco joint venture. CRE posted a HK$1.91
billion profit in 2013.
CRE said it will focus on expanding supermarkets, specialist
stores and convenience stores. It is due to announce its annual
results later this month.
($1 = 7.7546 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by David Goodman)