JOHANNESBURG, March 24 South Africa's Capitec Bank has purchased a 40 percent stake in Latvia's Creamfinance for 21 million euros ($22.67 million), the lender said on Friday.

The transaction is Capitec's first acquisition outside its home market where it has grown from a startup to a bank with nearly 8 million clients within 15 years. ($1 = 0.9264 euros) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Joe Brock)