LIMA May 7 Credicorp, Peru's biggest financial holding company, said on Thursday that its net profit rose 21.5 percent in the first quarter compared with the same period a year ago, beating market expectations.

The company said in a statement that it earned a net 804.7 million soles ($255 million), slightly above the $221 million average estimate of three analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 3.151 soles)

(Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Leslie Adler)