LIMA Aug 7 Peru's biggest financial holding
company, Credicorp , reported 584.7 million
soles ($207.86 million) in second-quarter net profit on
Thursday, in line with market expectations.
The average estimate of seven analysts was $210.9 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The second-quarter result represented a 300 percent increase
from net profit in the same period in 2013, but a 12 percent
decline from the first quarter.
The company said the quarter-on-quarter decline was driven
in part by Peru's economic slowdown.
Credicorp controls Peru's biggest bank, Banco de Credito
, and also owns a pension fund.
(1 US dollar = 2.8130 Peruvian soles)
