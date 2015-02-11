* Philippe Brassac likely to be bank's new CEO

By Matthias Blamont

PARIS, Feb 10 Credit Agricole is close to naming a banker from its network of regional mutual lenders to replace its outgoing chief executive, sources said, as the French bank tries to overcome deep internal divisions.

Philippe Brassac, 55, is set to be appointed chief executive of Credit Agricole SA (CASA), the bank's listed arm, at a board meeting due before it publishes its 2014 results on Feb. 18.

"Philippe Brassac is now the only candidate in the running. He has the total support of the majority shareholder," one source told Reuters, referring to the body grouping the 39 regional mutuals and which holds a 56 percent stake in CASA.

"He knows the place perfectly, and he has the advantage of coming from the regional mutuals and is best qualified to lead the reorganisation under preparation," another source told Reuters.

CASA was not immediately available for comment.

Brassac, the head of a mutual in the southern Cote d'Azur region who was recently voted in as secretary general of the FNCA body grouping the mutuals, could begin the new job after the group's general assembly meeting on May 20 and also after current CEO Jean-Paul Chifflet's mandate ends.

He will have to quickly bridge a deep division between CASA and the 39 regional mutual banks, which feel CASA has slipped from their grip and are unhappy with heavy losses on investments gone bad in Greece and Portugal.

Brassac's prime mission will be to make the bank's different business units more coherent and united, possibly by simplifying their currently byzantine structure.

A third source told Reuters that Xavier Musca, currently a deputy CEO in charge of international retail banking, asset management and insurance, would be given a more important role.

"He has the experience and the weight," the source said.

The Corsican executive is an insider in the French establishment, having been former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's chief of staff during Europe's sovereign debt crisis among other senior economic posts he has previously held in the government. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Mark John)