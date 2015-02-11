* Philippe Brassac likely to be bank's new CEO
* Xavier Musca likely to see expanded role
* Brassac will have to bridge internal divisions
By Matthias Blamont
PARIS, Feb 10 Credit Agricole is close to naming
a banker from its network of regional mutual lenders to replace
its outgoing chief executive, sources said, as the French bank
tries to overcome deep internal divisions.
Philippe Brassac, 55, is set to be appointed chief executive
of Credit Agricole SA (CASA), the bank's listed arm, at a board
meeting due before it publishes its 2014 results on Feb. 18.
"Philippe Brassac is now the only candidate in the running.
He has the total support of the majority shareholder," one
source told Reuters, referring to the body grouping the 39
regional mutuals and which holds a 56 percent stake in CASA.
"He knows the place perfectly, and he has the advantage of
coming from the regional mutuals and is best qualified to lead
the reorganisation under preparation," another source told
Reuters.
CASA was not immediately available for comment.
Brassac, the head of a mutual in the southern Cote d'Azur
region who was recently voted in as secretary general of the
FNCA body grouping the mutuals, could begin the new job after
the group's general assembly meeting on May 20 and also after
current CEO Jean-Paul Chifflet's mandate ends.
He will have to quickly bridge a deep division between CASA
and the 39 regional mutual banks, which feel CASA has slipped
from their grip and are unhappy with heavy losses on investments
gone bad in Greece and Portugal.
Brassac's prime mission will be to make the bank's different
business units more coherent and united, possibly by simplifying
their currently byzantine structure.
A third source told Reuters that Xavier Musca, currently a
deputy CEO in charge of international retail banking, asset
management and insurance, would be given a more important role.
"He has the experience and the weight," the source said.
The Corsican executive is an insider in the French
establishment, having been former French President Nicolas
Sarkozy's chief of staff during Europe's sovereign debt crisis
among other senior economic posts he has previously held in the
government.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Leigh Thomas;
editing by Mark John)