(Adds details, background)

PARIS Feb 24 Credit Agricole said Philippe Brassac, a senior executive at its network of regional mutuals, would become chief executive after Jean-Paul Chifflet's steps down in May.

France's third-largest listed bank said that it would also propose that Xavier Musca, currently one of several deputy CEOs, be appointed second executive director.

Brassac, 55, comes to Credit Agricole SA (CASA), the bank's listed arm, from the federation of regional banks that own 56 percent of CASA.

The mutuals are eager to tighten their grip on CASA after it suffered heavy losses on acquisitions in Greece and Portugal that went sour in recent years under Chifflet's leadership.

Tensions between the mutuals and CASA management have flared as Chifflet made little headway putting together plans to reorganise the group into a more coherent, united structure.

Brassac, a banker from a mutual in the Cote d'Azur region who has been with the group since 1982, already sits on CASA's board as a vice chairman. He will take up his position following the general shareholders' meeting of 20 May 2015.

The bank did not say who would fill the shoes of its Chief Finance Officer Bernard Delpit after it announced on Monday that he would leave the company in May to take up the same role at French aerospace group Safran.

Musca is currently in charge of the bank's international retail banking businesses as well as its large asset management and insurance operations.

The Corsican executive is an insider in the French establishment, having been former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's chief of staff during Europe's sovereign debt crisis among other senior economic posts he has previously held in the government. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)