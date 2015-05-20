PARIS May 20 French bank Credit Agricole
said on Wednesday it would no longer finance coal
mining or miners as lenders grow increasingly uneasy about
funding coal due to environmental concerns.
The decision, announced at a shareholder meeting in the
former coal-mining city of Lille in northern France, won praise
from environmental groups who have been pressuring banks to cut
off loans to coal miners.
"Credit Agricole SA has taken the decision to no longer
finance coal mining projects or companies specialised in this
field," outgoing Chief Executive Jean-Paul Chifflet told
shareholders.
He said that the decision also meant that France's
third-largest listed bank, which is traditionally strong in
infrastructure financing, would not lend funds for so-called
mountaintop removal, a technique which involves using explosives
to expose coal seams.
Bank of America said earlier this month that it was cutting
back its lending to coal companies over time, acknowledging the
risk that future regulation and competition from natural gas
pose on the industry.
French bank Societe Generale said on Wednesday
that it would only continue to finance coal mines that respected
the environment, excluding opencast mines like those in
mountaintop removals.
France's second-biggest listed bank also said it would only
finance coal-fired power plants subject to CO2 emission caps.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)