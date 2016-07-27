LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - A trader at Credit Agricole who was caught up in an investigation into sovereign, supranational and agency (SSA) debt trading earlier this year is suing the French bank for unfair dismissal, according to a court filing.

Amandeep Singh Manku's case is due to be heard at the Central London Employment Tribunal on August 8, according to court documents published on Wednesday.

He is suing Credit Agricole for unfair dismissal, breach of contract and failure to make a redundancy payment, the court filing said.

Manku is one of four SSA traders who were under investigation by the US Department of Justice for possible manipulation of bond prices, IFR reported in January.

The traders were all based in London and worked at different banks. All four had vacated their desks pending the outcome of the investigation, IFR reported at the time.

Manku has been listed as "inactive" since December 2 on the UK Financial Conduct Authority's register of approved persons to work in the industry.

Credit Agricole did not immediately comment.

Manku could not immediately be reached for comment. UK directory inquiries had no listing of A. Manku in Chislehurst, where the court filing said he lived. (Reporting by Steve Slater)