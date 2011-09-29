* Credit Agricole has no need to raise capital or for state support-CEO

* Balance sheet restructuring will not have a major impact on jobs

* French bank shares up on hopes euro crisis at turning point (Adds analyst comment, market reaction)

By Elena Berton and Lionel Laurent

PARIS, Sept 29 Credit Agricole's chief executive ruled out a capital hike and said it would not need a government bailout as it and other French banks' shares rallied on relief that Germany's lower house approved new powers for the euro zone's crisis fund.

Like its domestic rivals BNP Paribas and Societe Generale , Credit Agricole has seen its shares hammered for months over fears about their exposure to Greece and Italy as well as concern about their ability to fund themselves.

Following in its rivals' footsteps, Credit Agricole on Wednesday announced plans to cut its corporate and investment bank balance sheet, including the closure of some businesses, in a bid to slash overall group debt and funding requirements in a volatile market environment.

Chifflet argued in a radio interview on Thursday that should be enough to satisfy the market.

"We will not need to raise capital, we have said it clearly," the bank's CEO Jean-Paul Chifflet said. "We need to calm the markets though our decisions and actions, without resorting to state aid."

Chifflet also told BFM Radio that Credit Agricole's balance sheet restructuring plan, announced on Wednesday, would not have a major impact on jobs.

Shares of Credit Agricole, which like their rivals have lost around half their value since the end of June, were up 4.5 percent, at 5.42 euros, at 1231 GMT. BNP and SocGen were up 6.2 percent and 5.2 percent respectively.

Analysts said French banks were benefiting from a turnaround in sentiment on euro zone financials and investor hopes that valuations had reached a turning point, especially after the positive news from Germany.

Investors had worried about funding a series of bailouts for countries like Greece, but enough German lawmakers from the centre-right coalition voted in favour to give Chancellor Angela Merkel the number she needed to pass crucial euro zone policy without opposition help.

"In North America we have seen certain investors fear that they are too underweight on banks. They remember the rally in March 2009 that cost them dearly," Exane BNP analyst Guillaume Tiberghien said. "The flows that we have seen this week are for the most part from 'long-only' investors."

Credit Agricole, majority-owned by a network of regional cooperative banks, said on Wednesday it aims to cut its structural debt by 50 billion euros ($68.2 billion) by end-2012, which includes cutting short-term debt by 26 percent, or 45 billion euros.

The bank is speeding up moves to cut debt that began in the wake of heavy losses during the 2008 financial crisis after an ill-fated expansion in risky investment-banking products. A new management team has promised to take the bank back to its low-risk, retail-focused roots.

Analysts have said the bank's proposals lacked clarity on the impact of the risk reduction efforts on its bottom line and also its future solvency under tougher Basel III capital rules.

"(The) deleveraging plan is a step in the right direction but it seems to us to take a much smaller scale than needed to deliver meaningful improvements to its funding structure," RBS analyst Jorge Mayo wrote in a note. "We anticipate weaker earnings trends with third-quarter results," he added. ($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Editing by Christian Plumb and Helen Massy-Beresford)