LONDON Feb 6 French bank Credit Agricole is planning to change the business model of its corporate and investment banking arm, the unit's chief executive, Jean-Yves Hocher, told the Financial Times on Monday.

Hocher said the new model is an "originate-to-distribute" system of originating loans for corporate clients, and it should be in place by the end of the year, according to the newspaper.

The new element of the division's business model is its intention to sell on most of the loans, instead of retaining them as in the past.

"We will be slimmer, operating in a smaller network of countries and a business model focused on the financing business," Hocher is quoted as saying in the article. "We are very much focused on debt capital markets because our customers need more and more to issue bonds." (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Leslie Adler)