LONDON Feb 6 French bank Credit Agricole
is planning to change the business model of its
corporate and investment banking arm, the unit's chief
executive, Jean-Yves Hocher, told the Financial Times on Monday.
Hocher said the new model is an "originate-to-distribute"
system of originating loans for corporate clients, and it should
be in place by the end of the year, according to the newspaper.
The new element of the division's business model is its
intention to sell on most of the loans, instead of retaining
them as in the past.
"We will be slimmer, operating in a smaller network of
countries and a business model focused on the financing
business," Hocher is quoted as saying in the article. "We are
very much focused on debt capital markets because our customers
need more and more to issue bonds."
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Leslie Adler)