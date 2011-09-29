HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 7:35 P.M. EST/0035 GMT
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
PARIS, Sept 29 Credit Agricole SA does not need to raise additional capital and has no need for state support, the French bank's chief executive said in a radio interview on Thursday.
Jean-Paul Chifflet also told BFM Radio that Credit Agricole's balance sheet restructuring plan, announced on Wednesday, would not have a major impact on jobs.
(Reporting By Elena Berton; Editing by Christian Plumb)
Feb 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 7 A federal judge in Argentina will request information from Brazil and Switzerland to determine if President Mauricio Macri's spy chief received bribe money from a builder in 2013, state-run news agency Telam reported on Tuesday.
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business