PARIS Aug 9 Credit Agricole is currently assessing binding takeover offers it has received from several Greek banks for its struggling Greek subsidiary Emporiki and has not yet taken a decision, the French bank said on Thursday.

National Bank and Eurobank said in separate bourse filings on Wednesday that they had submitted offers for Emporiki, which lost 1.62 billion euros ($2.00 billion) in 2011. Alpha Bank has already said it has made an offer.

Credit Agricole said it would "inform the market of any material development regarding this matter, which should be considered in the context of the Greek banking sector consolidation process". ($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing by Blaise Robinson)