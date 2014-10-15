PARIS Oct 15 Credit Agricole's insurance arm aims to issue more perpetual bonds, easing the regulatory burden on the French bank's balance sheet after an inaugural sale last week, its top executive said.

Credit Agricole Assurances tapped markets last week to raise 750 million euros ($950 million) in its first issue of perpetual bonds, with the order book topping 2 billion euros.

It confirmed the successful launch in a statement on Wednesday.

"We will come back to the market, I don't know when but we'll come back to the market," Credit Agricole Assurance Chief Executive Jerome Grivet told Reuters in an interview.

Last week's issue will allow Credit Agricole Assurances to pay back debt owed to its parent group, which in turn reduces the insurer's burden on the bank's capital ratios.

"It's economically speaking more efficient for Credit Agricole Assurances to seek outside investors to replace Credit Agricole S.A. for this hybrid debt," Grivet said. "There's no substantial change in our balance sheet."

The bonds issued last week bear a 4.5 percent coupon until October 2025 when they become callable. That corresponds to a 10-year period during which new insurance regulations known as Solvency II are phased in. Such bonds are treated as top quality Tier 1 capital during that period.

(1 US dollar = 0.7895 euro) (Reporting by Matthieu Protard and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus)