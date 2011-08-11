TOKYO Aug 11 French bank Credit Agricole SA has tapped regional Japanese banks for a syndicated loan totalling 10 billion yen ($130.5 million), a rare move for the bank that is one of the top foreign lenders in the Japanese loan market, sources told Basis Point on Thursday.

Lead arrangers on the loan were Chiba Bank and Shizuoka Bank, two banks that do not normally play a major role in Japan's syndicated loan market. Three other regional banks joined in the syndication, sources said.

Credit Agricole, which ranked 8th in the first half of the year among mandated arrangers in the Japanese loan market, typically raises yen funds in bilateral deals with regional banks rather than a syndicated loan.

Credit Agricole declined to comment.

On Wednesday shares of French banks were battered by rumours on Wednesday that France was to lose its AAA rating, later denied by ratings agencies, and growing fears about the health of the country's banks.

The selloff in French bank shares has added to the worries that the euro zone crisis is turning into a banking crisis.

In money markets, traders have said that some banks have cut back on their lending to some European banks, which have then turned to the FX market to raise dollar cash -- in Tokyo and other market centres.

Credit Agricole's shares erased an initial rebound and fell 3.3 percent, taking losses this month to 32 percent. The bank's CDS spreads tightened 15 basis points to 264 bps. (Reporting by Wakako Sato; Writing by Eric Burroughs)