TOKYO Aug 11 French bank Credit Agricole SA
has tapped regional Japanese banks for a syndicated
loan totalling 10 billion yen ($130.5 million), a rare move for
the bank that is one of the top foreign lenders in the Japanese
loan market, sources told Basis Point on Thursday.
Lead arrangers on the loan were Chiba Bank and
Shizuoka Bank, two banks that do not normally play a major role
in Japan's syndicated loan market. Three other regional banks
joined in the syndication, sources said.
Credit Agricole, which ranked 8th in the first half of the
year among mandated arrangers in the Japanese loan market,
typically raises yen funds in bilateral deals with regional
banks rather than a syndicated loan.
Credit Agricole declined to comment.
On Wednesday shares of French banks were battered by rumours
on Wednesday that France was to lose its AAA rating, later
denied by ratings agencies, and growing fears about the health
of the country's banks.
The selloff in French bank shares has added to the worries
that the euro zone crisis is turning into a banking crisis.
In money markets, traders have said that some banks have cut
back on their lending to some European banks, which have then
turned to the FX market to raise dollar cash -- in Tokyo and
other market centres.
Credit Agricole's shares erased an initial rebound and fell
3.3 percent, taking losses this month to 32 percent. The bank's
CDS spreads tightened 15 basis points to 264 bps.
(Reporting by Wakako Sato; Writing by Eric Burroughs)