By Leigh Thomas and Matthias Blamont

PARIS, Dec 18 Credit Agricole has launched the hunt for a new boss who must reconcile warring factions within France's third-largest bank and find a way to simplify its ownership structure.

The bank's Byzantine cross-holdings tying its listed arm to its regional mutuals are a drag on the valuation of the listed entity and are disapproved of by regulators who say they reduce transparency for investors and make oversight more difficult.

This week it held board and nomination committee meetings that kick off the search for a replacement for 65-year-old Jean-Paul Chifflet, whose mandate will end in May after five years as chief executive.

The meetings took place after an explosion this month of long latent tensions between the regional "caisses" mutuals and the listed bank, Credit Agricole SA (CASA), after heavy losses on investments gone bad in Greece and Portugal.

The caisses - which own more than half of the listed bank - voted CASA Chairman Jean-Marie Sander off the board of the FNCA body which groups the mutuals together, in a clear sign of worsening relations between the two entities.

"There's clearly a governance problem, that's a fact," said CASA board member Xavier Beulin, who also heads France's main farmers lobby and represents an industry that gave birth to the bank and to its name. "It's a question of balance between the long-term shareholders and the rest of the group."

The name on many lips as a replacement for Chifflet is Philippe Brassac, the head of a caisse in the southern Cote d'Azur region who was recently voted in as secretary general of the FNCA.

While Brassac would be a sign of the caisses asserting their authority, other possible candidates cannot be written off, people close to the matter say.

A possible reformer, who might push harder for simplification of the bank's structure, could come in the form of Xavier Musca, CASA's Corsican deputy CEO who was former French President Nicolas Sarkozy's chief of staff before entering banking.

POWER STRUGGLE

A network of 39 caisses make up the backbone of the group. Through a holding company, they own a 56 percent stake in CASA, which in turn owns a 25 percent stake in the caisses.

While the caisses offer a broad and stable deposit base, CASA acts as the central body managing the group's 1.7 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) balance sheet.

Analysts say the structure and complicated internal politics cause CASA's shares to trade at a discount to rivals. They trade at 63 percent of the book value of the bank's assets compared with an average of 90 percent for the 25 banks on the Euro Stoxx index of euro zone banks, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Since CASA was listed 13 years ago to spearhead foreign expansion, it has been dogged by internal frictions. Most recently the losses in southern Europe have spurred the caisses to try to grab back power through structural change.

However, little headway has been in the standoff between the sides, with CEO Chifflet due to go and Chairman Sander wounded by the loss of his FNCA board seat.

"It's time to remind everyone that we are all part of the same family," said FNCA head Dominique Lefebvre.

"We want a head of the group who can better bring Credit Agricole together," he said in a recent interview with Le Monde.

Now that French banks have come under the supervision of the European Central Bank, the mutuals system is under pressure to evolve and simplify.

In the eyes of the regulators, the mutual-listed model to emulate is BPCE, another French bank which has tighter and more direct control of its listed entity, the investment banking-focused Natixis.

At Credit Agricole though, any rebalancing of powers would could be tricky and complicated.

Analysts say a push this year by the caisses to wrest key functions like solvency and liquidity management into a new structure controlled by them has gone nowhere - in part because CASA would have had to be compensated.

Some say that simply delisting CASA would be the simplest solution, though a source close to the company said that was not currently on the agenda.

Alternatively, the structure could be simplified if the caisses bought back CASA's stake in them, though that would deprive CASA of revenue and set the listed part of the bank up for capital gains tax.

($1 = 0.8017 euros)