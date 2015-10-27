PARIS Oct 27 Credit Agricole has appointed Clotilde L'Angevin as head of strategy as the bank works on its medium-term plan that it intends to present early next year.

At Credit Agricole, France's third-biggest listed lender, L'Angevin will report to Chief Financial Officer Jerome Grivet, from Nov. 2. She will join the extended executive committee.

Credit Agricole intends to present its strategic plan at the beginning of 2016, which will focus on capital generation capacity and solvency. The bank has reshuffled its management ranks this year under new Chief Executive Philippe Brassac.

L'Angevin previously worked as secretary general of the Paris Club. She was a rising star at the French finance ministry who scored a major success in ending deadlock between Argentina and group of creditor nations by piloting talks that led to a near $10 billion defaulted debt repayment deal in 2014. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, editing by David Evans)