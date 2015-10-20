PARIS Oct 20 French bank Credit Agricole
said on Tuesday it would pay $787 million in
sanctions-busting fines agreed with U.S. authorities from
existing provisions, with no further effect on its accounts in
the second half of the year.
"The payment of this penalty will be allocated to the
pre-existing reserve that has already been taken," the bank said
in a statement.
U.S. authorities said on Tuesday a Credit Agricole
subsidiary agreed to pay the penalty and accepted responsibility
for banned movements of hundreds of millions of dollars that
violated sanctions against Iran, Sudan and other countries.
The bank said it was "committed to continue to strengthen
its internal procedures and compliance programs regarding
sanctions laws and will continue to cooperate fully with the
U.S. and New York authorities".
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Geert De Clercq)