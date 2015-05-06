PARIS May 6 French bank Credit Agricole posted
a 2.6 percent increase in first quarter net income boosted by
firm investment banking activity and lower costs for covering
its risks.
The listed arm of the bank reported net income of 784
million euros ($878 million) for the first three months while
revenues rose 7.5 percent to 4.359 billion euros.
Volatile financial market trading and booming corporate bond
issuance helped the corporate and investment banking business
grow its revenues by 24 percent to 1.23 billion euros.
"The whole fixed income platform has been doing really
well," chief financial officer Bernard Delpit told journalists
on a conference call.
The bank's savings management and insurance business saw
revenues rise 10 percent to 1.431 billion euros with net new
inflows in asset management reaching a record 24 billion euros.
Overall provisions for risks fell by over 19 percent 477
million euros on lower risks in French retail banking and a 36
percent drop in provisions at Agos Ducato, the bank's Italian
consumer finance unit.
($1 = 0.8929 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Matthias Blamont)