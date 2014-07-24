TAIPEI, July 24 French lender Credit Agricole SA will issue two tranches of 20-year dollar-denominated bonds in Taiwan, with a possible coupon rate of 4 percent, two people with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.

The amount the issues would raise was not immediately known, said the people, who declined to be named because the matter was still confidential.

One of the tranches will issue an interest payment of 4 percent over the term of the bond, the people said. The other tranche will issue no interest payment until the bond is repaid, at which time the bond will issue an interest payment of 4.5 percent, they said.

Credit Agricole officials declined to comment when asked about the proposed bond issue.

Earlier this month, French bank Societe Generale SA issued $605 million worth of 20-year dollar-denominated bonds in Taiwan. (Reporting by Lin Miaojung; Writing by Michael Gold; Editing by Miral Fahmy)