TAIPEI, July 24 French lender Credit Agricole SA
will issue two tranches of 20-year dollar-denominated
bonds in Taiwan, with a possible coupon rate of 4 percent, two
people with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.
The amount the issues would raise was not immediately known,
said the people, who declined to be named because the matter was
still confidential.
One of the tranches will issue an interest payment of 4
percent over the term of the bond, the people said. The other
tranche will issue no interest payment until the bond is repaid,
at which time the bond will issue an interest payment of 4.5
percent, they said.
Credit Agricole officials declined to comment when asked
about the proposed bond issue.
Earlier this month, French bank Societe Generale SA
issued $605 million worth of 20-year
dollar-denominated bonds in Taiwan.
(Reporting by Lin Miaojung; Writing by Michael Gold; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)