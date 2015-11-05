FRANKFURT Nov 5 The European Banking Authority
will test French lender Credit Agricole Groupe, not its listed
entity Credit Agricole SA, in a pan-European health
check next year, an EBA spokesperson said on Thursday.
An initial version of the EBA list of banks that will be
covered in the test erroneously included Credit Agricole S.A.,
which has lower capital levels than its parent company, Credit
Agricole Groupe. The list, published on the EBA website, has now
been corrected.
Credit Agricole SA's shares were down 6.1 percent at 1235
GMT, after trading as low as 9.2 percent earlier.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by
Dominic Evans)