PARIS Nov 5 Credit Agricole SA said on Thursday
that it would that it would lodge a complaint to the AMF French
stock market regulator after the French bank was wrongly said to
face stress tests.
Credit Agricole said that the European Banking Authority had
wrongly indicated earlier on Thursday that it, rather than its
unlisted parent Credit Agricole Group, would be subject to the
next round of stress tests in 2016.
The EBA later corrected to say that the group would be
covered by the tests, but not before Credit Agricole's shares
fell over nine percent.
"Inaccurate and unfounded information also circulated in the
market during the day pursuant to the publication of our
results, and Credit Agricole SA will bring the matter before
the AMF," the bank said in a statement.
Credit Agricole shares suffered following weak results even
before the EBA wrongly said the bank would be subjected to
stress tests.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)