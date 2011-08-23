LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Corporates with ample liquidity could
try to take advantage of a sharp fall in the price of their
bonds to buy them back and book a gain, especially if debt
covenants are restrictive and the interest payments are
relatively high.
South African retailer Edcon, rated B- by Standard & Poor's,
said on Tuesday it had made a capital gain of around 36 million
rand (USD4.9m) by buying its bonds back cheaply in May following
a broad-based sell-off in high-yield.
The group, which is owned by private-equity firm Bain
Capital, repurchased a portion of its senior secured floating
rate notes maturing in 2014. It paid EUR35m for the outstanding
debt, which had a nominal value of EUR39m, after the bonds fell
to around 90% of face value, the company said in a statement as
it reported quarterly results.
Since then, the bonds have fallen to around low-to-mid 70
cents as the Eurozone debt crisis has intensified. Fears about a
global recession have also increased, sending cash bonds on a
spiralling downward trend and credit derivative indexes to
two-year wides.
The mostly-speculative Markit iTraxx Crossover index has
widened 280bp in the past month to 735bp, and was trading at
half that level around 350bp at the start of May, according to
Markit data.
"It was a clever thing to have done in May, but if the
company had left it until August, it could have made even more
money," said one high-yield investor.
Companies do not have to disclose whether they have booked
such capital gains until they release results, another
high-yield investor said, so it may take some time to see if
this is an increasing trend.
Buybacks were last prevalent in late 2007 and early 2008
during the financial markets crisis. The latest sell-off in
bonds, which has been particularly aggressive in high-yield, has
been indiscriminate as some selling has been concentrated in the
most liquid, and often better quality, credits.
Even sectors with relatively stable cash flows such as
cable, which is considered less vulnerable to any deterioration
in consumer spending, have also been hit quite hard. Cable
company UPC's 8.375% bonds are bid at 91, for example, while
sector rival Ziggo's 6.125% bond is bid at 95, according to
Tradeweb.
One high-yield syndicate banker told IFR earlier this month
that his bank had helped one corporate to buy-back approximately
EUR20m of its own bonds at distressed levels.
"If you're a corporate and you've got cash, what you should
be doing is buying your bonds back and cancelling them," the
banker said at the time.
Some investors are also considering approaching companies
directly to negotiate the price on potential bond buybacks
somewhere between where the bonds are trading and par value.
Some investors would be willing to lose a relatively high coupon
payment if they expect the bonds to weaken further.
"It all depends on the company's liquidity position at the
time, and whether the bonds are still considered to be cheap
funding for them," said the first investor.
"If they need to refinance that debt, the company would have
to consider whether it can access the market at a more
beneficial rate. In this kind of market, that is pretty
questionable."
Edcon used some of the proceeds from a well-received
EUR475m-equivalent dual-tranche 9.5% bond, launched back in
February, to repay some of the same floating rate bond it has
just bought back.
Goldman Sachs was left lead on the deal and a global
co-ordinator along with Deutsche Bank while Barclays Capital and
Morgan Stanley were bookrunners.
