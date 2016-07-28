LONDON, July 27 Direct credit lending by alternative asset managers to businesses rose 16.2 percent in 2015, data from industry tracker Preqin released on Thursday showed.

Hedge funds, private equity firms and other non-traditional debt funds, including distressed debt, mezzanine and venture capital funds, held $560.6 billion in assets at the end of December, up from $482.4 billion a year earlier, it said.

