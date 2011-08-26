(Fixes incorrect spelling)
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Aug 26 (IFR) - Global credit markets may be more
gloomy than their equity counterparts, but they are likely more
realistic about the deteriorating outlook for economic growth
and the pressure that will place on corporate earnings, credit
experts say.
The DJ Stoxx 600 index has held broadly steady
throughout the week, hovering between 221 and 223 points,
compared to wild swings in the Markit iTraxx Crossover and Main
indices, which are barometers of risk appetite for credit.
The moves have been the most extreme seen since summer 2009.
On Tuesday, the rockiest day of all, the Crossover and Main
indices were a respective 280bp and 50bp wider since the start
of the month after hitting wides of 728bp and 173bp, Markit data
showed.
"For the Stoxx600 to be still a smidgen higher at a time
when credit was in full blown panic mode was one of most
striking market themes for us," said Deutsche Bank credit
strategist Jim Reid.
The dislocation has left analysts perplexed, with the
resilience of the equity market largely attributed to hopes that
the Federal Reserve will deliver another round of quantitative
easing sooner than the market had expected.
Credit, meanwhile, has become transfixed on what the global
slowdown means for corporate earnings and ultimately defaults.
"You could argue that credit indices have widened too far,
but in the short term the fear is about how bad things could get
and they are one of the most liquid proxies for representing
sentiment," said Simon Ballard, global credit strategist at RBC.
Both equity and credit face more downside pressure, with
expectations that the Crossover and Main indices will test the
800bp and 200bp levels in coming weeks.
"Risk asset markets do not seem to be correctly pricing in
the potential impact on the global consumer from an anaemic
economic growth environment and possible further deterioration
on the sovereign debt front," he added.
The mark-to-market risk of buying risk assets now, while
volatility remains so high, suggests investors will stay on the
sidelines even if the market appears to be pricing in extreme
default rates for higher-rated corporates.
"The iTraxx Main index currently implies a 5-year default
rate of around 14% at historical recovery rates, compared to the
worst actual 5-year default rate since 1970 of about 2.4%," said
Duncan Sankey, partner at Cheyne Capital Management.
"On a risk-adjusted basis, investment-grade corporates look
very cheap right now, despite low absolute rates."
In addition, profitability and cash generation by European
investment-grade corporates, which is close to 10-year highs,
makes that implied default look widely exaggerated, he added.
IMPLIED DEFAULTS LOOK EXTREME
For speculative-grade credits, the implied default rate is
even higher. At 700bp, approximately 43% of the Crossover's 50
constituents would be expected to default over the next five
years, while that percentage rises closer to 50% at 800bp,
credit strategists said.
Actual default rates traditionally turn out to be much
lower. When the Crossover hit a record wide of 1150bp in March
2009, at the height of the financial markets crisis, the
speculative grade default rate peaked at just above 14% in the
third quarter of that year, S&P said.
S&P predicts default rates will start to rise from the first
quarter of 2012 from 3.8% to 5.5%-7.5% by the end of the year,
mainly due to the challenges of refinancing many of the
2006-2008 vintage leveraged buyouts sitting on bank balance
sheets. The problems are expected to be more acute for single-B
rated companies and below.
"The majority of single-B companies didn't start to
deleverage until 2010, so we do have concerns about smaller,
single B rated companies that are financed in the loan market. A
great number of companies, in terms of sales numbers, have not
got back to where they were in 2006-7," said Paul Watters, head
of corporate research at S&P.
Refinancing issues stem from greater regulatory pressure on
banks and the likely negative impact on their appetite to lend.
That's after the current shutdown in high-yield primary markets
has left some on the hook with expensive bridge loans.
The shrinking collateralised loan obligations (CLO) market
may also help precipitate a potential funding shortfall for
European leveraged loans maturing in the next three years, S&P
said. Almost half -- 45.5% -- of their credit estimates are
rated B- or below.
"There is an element of double or quits. Companies can't
just stumble on forever and for some it will be tempting to
adopt a much more aggressive growth strategy to try to claw back
lost ground. If lenders don't fund their enhanced growth plans,
it could actually force a restructuring earlier than would
otherwise have occurred," said Watters.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, additional reporting by Helene
Durand, IFR Markets. Editing by Ciara Linnane.)