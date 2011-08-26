(Fixes incorrect spelling)

By Natalie Harrison

LONDON, Aug 26 (IFR) - Global credit markets may be more gloomy than their equity counterparts, but they are likely more realistic about the deteriorating outlook for economic growth and the pressure that will place on corporate earnings, credit experts say.

The DJ Stoxx 600 index has held broadly steady throughout the week, hovering between 221 and 223 points, compared to wild swings in the Markit iTraxx Crossover and Main indices, which are barometers of risk appetite for credit.

The moves have been the most extreme seen since summer 2009. On Tuesday, the rockiest day of all, the Crossover and Main indices were a respective 280bp and 50bp wider since the start of the month after hitting wides of 728bp and 173bp, Markit data showed.

"For the Stoxx600 to be still a smidgen higher at a time when credit was in full blown panic mode was one of most striking market themes for us," said Deutsche Bank credit strategist Jim Reid.

The dislocation has left analysts perplexed, with the resilience of the equity market largely attributed to hopes that the Federal Reserve will deliver another round of quantitative easing sooner than the market had expected.

Credit, meanwhile, has become transfixed on what the global slowdown means for corporate earnings and ultimately defaults.

"You could argue that credit indices have widened too far, but in the short term the fear is about how bad things could get and they are one of the most liquid proxies for representing sentiment," said Simon Ballard, global credit strategist at RBC.

Both equity and credit face more downside pressure, with expectations that the Crossover and Main indices will test the 800bp and 200bp levels in coming weeks.

"Risk asset markets do not seem to be correctly pricing in the potential impact on the global consumer from an anaemic economic growth environment and possible further deterioration on the sovereign debt front," he added.

The mark-to-market risk of buying risk assets now, while volatility remains so high, suggests investors will stay on the sidelines even if the market appears to be pricing in extreme default rates for higher-rated corporates.

"The iTraxx Main index currently implies a 5-year default rate of around 14% at historical recovery rates, compared to the worst actual 5-year default rate since 1970 of about 2.4%," said Duncan Sankey, partner at Cheyne Capital Management.

"On a risk-adjusted basis, investment-grade corporates look very cheap right now, despite low absolute rates."

In addition, profitability and cash generation by European investment-grade corporates, which is close to 10-year highs, makes that implied default look widely exaggerated, he added.

IMPLIED DEFAULTS LOOK EXTREME

For speculative-grade credits, the implied default rate is even higher. At 700bp, approximately 43% of the Crossover's 50 constituents would be expected to default over the next five years, while that percentage rises closer to 50% at 800bp, credit strategists said.

Actual default rates traditionally turn out to be much lower. When the Crossover hit a record wide of 1150bp in March 2009, at the height of the financial markets crisis, the speculative grade default rate peaked at just above 14% in the third quarter of that year, S&P said.

S&P predicts default rates will start to rise from the first quarter of 2012 from 3.8% to 5.5%-7.5% by the end of the year, mainly due to the challenges of refinancing many of the 2006-2008 vintage leveraged buyouts sitting on bank balance sheets. The problems are expected to be more acute for single-B rated companies and below.

"The majority of single-B companies didn't start to deleverage until 2010, so we do have concerns about smaller, single B rated companies that are financed in the loan market. A great number of companies, in terms of sales numbers, have not got back to where they were in 2006-7," said Paul Watters, head of corporate research at S&P.

Refinancing issues stem from greater regulatory pressure on banks and the likely negative impact on their appetite to lend. That's after the current shutdown in high-yield primary markets has left some on the hook with expensive bridge loans.

The shrinking collateralised loan obligations (CLO) market may also help precipitate a potential funding shortfall for European leveraged loans maturing in the next three years, S&P said. Almost half -- 45.5% -- of their credit estimates are rated B- or below.

"There is an element of double or quits. Companies can't just stumble on forever and for some it will be tempting to adopt a much more aggressive growth strategy to try to claw back lost ground. If lenders don't fund their enhanced growth plans, it could actually force a restructuring earlier than would otherwise have occurred," said Watters. (Reporting by Natalie Harrison, additional reporting by Helene Durand, IFR Markets. Editing by Ciara Linnane.)