LONDON, May 13 (IFR) - A majority of European investors say buoyant financial markets do not reflect the underlying weakness in the eurozone economy, raising the risk of a return to volatility in the summer if those views prove correct, according to a Fitch survey.

The iTraxx Main and Crossover indices both hit their lowest levels since January 2010 last Tuesday despite a raft of poor economic data including a rise in Spanish unemployment to 27% and weak PMI manufacturing surveys showing the sector is still mired in contraction.

Although the Senior Financials index has lagged those moves, it hit a two-year low last week, tightening by almost 70bp, or around 38%, since April.

The Fitch quarterly survey published on Monday showed 29% of respondents believe the current rally is a short-lived period of market calm, while 30% said markets were irrationally exuberant and ignoring Europe's weak economic outlook.

The remaining 41%, however, said the worst of the crisis was over due to strong support from the ECB and policy makers.

"There is a stark dichotomy between the continuing recession with rising unemployment across Europe and the rally in financial markets," Fitch said.

"If the latter is not validated by economic stabilisation and progress towards banking union, the danger is that market volatility will return with a vengeance over the summer, as it did in 2012 and 2011."

CREDIT INDICES AT MULTI-YEAR LOWS

The Main and Crossover indices were 3bp and 11bp wider respectively at 96bp and 393.75bp on Monday, continuing the widening that began on Friday, but they remain well below the current year's highs of 128bp and 490bp.

The rally has led to a surge of issuance, particularly from lower rated credits and peripheral issuers that have taken advantage of lower funding costs, raising concerns that investors may be vulnerable to a possible market correction.

Just this month, Portugal sold its first new benchmark bond since its bailout in 2011, Spanish bank BBVA sold a Tier 1 bond, the first of its kind, and high yield saw its busiest week for supply on record with riskier instruments such as Payment-In-Kind bonds and deals from peripheral issuers in Ireland, Italy, Greece, Portugal and Spain.

In the corporate space, meanwhile, issuance of hybrid bonds has reached unprecedented levels as investors move further down the credit curve in search of higher yields.

Last week, Hutchison Whampoa printed a EUR1.75bn perpetual non-call five-year hybrid at a record low coupon of 3.75%.

The Fitch survey showed investor concerns about the outlook have increased since the previous quarter.

86% said a prolonged recession poses a high risk to the European credit markets, up from 69% in the last survey, and an all-time high.

In a further indication of the low confidence in economic recovery, the survey respondents regarded inflation as unlikely, with only 9% of respondents ranking it as a high risk while more than three times as many, 29%, regard deflation as a high risk.

The Fitch survey, which represents the view of managers of an estimated EUR8.6trn of fixed-income assets, was conducted between April 3 and May 7.