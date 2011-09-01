LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - EnBW's planned hybrid bond issue could help it avoid the same fate as peer RWE and keep its credit ratings intact, analysts, traders and bankers said this week.

The German government's decision to accelerate the phase-out of nuclear energy following the Fukushima disaster in Japan has put pressure on the country's already struggling utility sector and led to downgrades.

In June, Moody's, S&P and Fitch cut RWE's ratings by one notch to A3, A- and A taking it on the cusp of triple B territory, saying that the company's risk profile was likely to weaken.

Issuing a hybrid bond would EnBW help bolster its balance sheet because of its equity-like qualities. Moody's and S&P anticipate equity credit to make up 50 percent of the EnBW bond at launch.

The company announced on Wednesday that it had mandated Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and SG IB for an investor roadshow beginning on September 5 ahead of the potential deal.

Barclays Capital and Deutsche Bank are structuring advisers to the utility which is rated A2 by Moody's(on review for downgrade) and A- by S&P (on negative outlook). The agency has assigned a triple B rating for the proposed subordinated securities.

Analysts and traders declined to comment on how many notches a potential EnBW downgrade may be.

"Out of all the German utilities EnBW is probably most at risk of being hurt severely by the new nuclear policies in Germany," a London-based credit analyst said, adding that a hybrid issue was a sensible defensive move which could protect its current rocky rating.

"There is an opening in the market for hybrid bond issues and it could be a very beneficial move for EnBW," he said, adding that other players, like Vattenfall and heavyweight E.On, may follow in EnBW's footsteps, but stopping short of saying it could constitute a real trend.

Another analyst said that the bond issue would not necessarily be executed instead of a capital hike, but perhaps in addition to.

Last month the utility said it was weighing a capital increase, more cost cuts and asset sales to shore up cash, after it had estimated that the new government tax on nuclear energy would amount to a three-digit million euro burden on the company per year.

After reporting first half results earlier this month, peer RWE said that its profits had taken a EUR900m hit from provisions to decommission nuclear power plants, the write-off of nuclear fuel rods and a nuclear fuel tax.

EnBW has a market capitalisation significantly lower than RWE, E.On, Enel, GDF Suez and Gazprom and unlike those players it has a comparatively low exposure to the international market and high exposure to the German domestic market .

NOT A WALK IN THE PARK

However, the timing of the deal could prove tricky. If executed, the issue would be the first investment grade corporate deal of any kind since the last week in July when fellow compatriot BMW executed a EUR1bn 6.5 year issue which attracted around EUR3.8bn of orders.

The last corporate hybrid issue was OMV's EUR750m perpetual NC7/NC12 transaction priced in early June. P oor performance in credit indices and outstanding deals could make execution of a deal now difficult .

RWE, Germany's largest power producer, last September issued its own EUR1.75bn perpetual NC5/10 hybrid bond, currently yielding about 6.64% bid or swaps plus 471bp.

The deal priced at 265bp over mid-swaps but hit highs of about plus 500bp earlier this month before pulling back slightly to its current level.

"RWE is somewhat of a benchmark for the other utilities and it recently announced a number of measures it would take to counter the dire situation for utilities in Germany," the analyst said, adding that further hybrid issues could be an option.

Senior trader at ETX Capital, Markus Huber, however, added that EnBW's announcement did come somewhat as a surprise, considering that the broader macro economy continues to be turbulent.

"If indeed (the EnBW) deal did come to the market next week, it would be essential that markets continue to stabilize and for volatility to recede, which is questionable," Huber said.

One of the banks involved in the transaction explained that the sole focus at present is to roadshow the borrower to sell the credit and the hybrid structure to investors, and after the roadshow is finished "we will then start to look at the market conditions".

(Reporting By Josie Cox; additional reporting by Andre Perrin; editing by Helene Durand)