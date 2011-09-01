LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - EnBW's planned hybrid bond issue
could help it avoid the same fate as peer RWE and keep its
credit ratings intact, analysts, traders and bankers said this
week.
The German government's decision to accelerate the phase-out
of nuclear energy following the Fukushima disaster in Japan has
put pressure on the country's already struggling utility sector
and led to downgrades.
In June, Moody's, S&P and Fitch cut RWE's ratings by one
notch to A3, A- and A taking it on the cusp of triple B
territory, saying that the company's risk profile was likely to
weaken.
Issuing a hybrid bond would EnBW help bolster its balance
sheet because of its equity-like qualities. Moody's and S&P
anticipate equity credit to make up 50 percent of the EnBW bond
at launch.
The company announced on Wednesday that it had mandated
Barclays Capital, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley
and SG IB for an investor roadshow beginning on September 5
ahead of the potential deal.
Barclays Capital and Deutsche Bank are structuring advisers
to the utility which is rated A2 by Moody's(on review for
downgrade) and A- by S&P (on negative outlook). The agency has
assigned a triple B rating for the proposed subordinated
securities.
Analysts and traders declined to comment on how many notches
a potential EnBW downgrade may be.
"Out of all the German utilities EnBW is probably most at
risk of being hurt severely by the new nuclear policies in
Germany," a London-based credit analyst said, adding that a
hybrid issue was a sensible defensive move which could protect
its current rocky rating.
"There is an opening in the market for hybrid bond issues
and it could be a very beneficial move for EnBW," he said,
adding that other players, like Vattenfall and heavyweight
E.On, may follow in EnBW's footsteps, but stopping short of
saying it could constitute a real trend.
Another analyst said that the bond issue would not
necessarily be executed instead of a capital hike, but perhaps
in addition to.
Last month the utility said it was weighing a capital
increase, more cost cuts and asset sales to shore up cash,
after it had estimated that the new
government tax on nuclear energy would amount to a three-digit
million euro burden on the company per year.
After reporting first half results earlier this month, peer
RWE said that its profits had taken a EUR900m hit from
provisions to decommission nuclear power plants, the write-off
of nuclear fuel rods and a nuclear fuel tax.
EnBW has a market capitalisation significantly lower than
RWE, E.On, Enel, GDF Suez and Gazprom and unlike those players
it has a comparatively low exposure to the international market
and high exposure to the German domestic market .
NOT A WALK IN THE PARK
However, the timing of the deal could prove tricky. If
executed, the issue would be the first investment grade
corporate deal of any kind since the last week in July when
fellow compatriot BMW executed a EUR1bn 6.5 year issue which
attracted around EUR3.8bn of orders.
The last corporate hybrid issue was OMV's EUR750m perpetual
NC7/NC12 transaction priced in early June. P oor
performance in credit indices and outstanding deals could make
execution of a deal now
difficult .
RWE, Germany's largest power producer, last September issued
its own EUR1.75bn perpetual NC5/10 hybrid bond, currently
yielding about 6.64% bid or swaps plus 471bp.
The deal priced at 265bp over mid-swaps but hit highs of
about plus 500bp earlier this month before pulling back slightly
to its current level.
"RWE is somewhat of a benchmark for the other utilities and
it recently announced a number of measures it would take to
counter the dire situation for utilities in Germany," the
analyst said, adding that further hybrid issues could be an
option.
Senior trader at ETX Capital, Markus Huber, however, added
that EnBW's announcement did come somewhat as a surprise,
considering that the broader macro economy continues to be
turbulent.
"If indeed (the EnBW) deal did come to the market next week,
it would be essential that markets continue to stabilize and for
volatility to recede, which is questionable," Huber said.
One of the banks involved in the transaction explained that
the sole focus at present is to roadshow the borrower to sell
the credit and the hybrid structure to investors, and after the
roadshow is finished "we will then start to look at the market
conditions".
(Reporting By Josie Cox; additional reporting by Andre Perrin;
editing by Helene Durand)