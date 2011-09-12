LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - The iTraxx Main credit index, which consists of 125 European investment grade companies, moved sharply wider at the open, out 14bp at 202bp, breaking the 200bp barrier for the first time since March 2009 according to Markit data.

The weakness extended sovereign and financial indices with the iTraxx SovX and Senior Financials indices jumping to new wides. The former moved 15bp to 350bp, while the latter widened out by 28bp to 310bp.

The iTraxx Crossover index, which includes 50 mostly speculative grade companies, was 51bp wider at 808bp, breaching the 800bp level for first time since April 2009. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, Editing by Helene Durand)