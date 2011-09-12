LONDON, Sept 12 (IFR) - The iTraxx Main credit index, which
consists of 125 European investment grade companies, moved
sharply wider at the open, out 14bp at 202bp, breaking the 200bp
barrier for the first time since March 2009 according to Markit
data.
The weakness extended sovereign and financial indices with
the iTraxx SovX and Senior Financials indices jumping to new
wides. The former moved 15bp to 350bp, while the latter widened
out by 28bp to 310bp.
The iTraxx Crossover index, which includes 50 mostly
speculative grade companies, was 51bp wider at 808bp, breaching
the 800bp level for first time since April 2009.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers, Editing by Helene Durand)