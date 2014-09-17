LONDON, Sept 17 (IFR) - The roll-out of new documentation
for benchmark credit default swap indices has been delayed by
two weeks, index provider Markit said today, as the industry
struggles to prepare for the largest overhaul of the US$21trn
market in over five years.
The first day of trading on the new series of Markit's CDX
and iTraxx CDS indices will now be October 6, Markit stated.
This follows an announcement from ISDA last week that the
effective date for changes to existing CDS trades under the new
2014 ISDA Credit Definitions protocol would be delayed until the
same date.
The new definitions were originally scheduled to launch on
September 22 at the same time as one of the bi-annual rolls of
Markit's credit indices. The delays come on the back of a last
minute scramble from participants to sign up to the new protocol
last week, which caused ISDA to extend the deadline for
enrolment until today and postpone the launch by two weeks.
More broadly, there has been much industry debate over how
the new contracts - which look to fix flaws in the old
documentation around sovereign and bank restructurings - should
be priced when they are eventually launched. In particular, some
dealers are understood to be taking hugely diverging views on
the value of the new contracts linked to bank sub debt, which
have undergone major changes.
The expansion of the iTraxx Crossover index - the bellwether
for European high-yield CDS - by 15 names to 75 is also expected
to create uncertainty at the index roll. Traders expect volatile
price action during the first session of the new launch as a
result.
Markit stated the effective date for the indices will still
remain as September 20 so the first coupon is unaffected, but
the first day of trading on the new series will now be October
6.
One industry source said the infrastructure will be in place
for people to begin trading the new definitions for single-name
CDS from September 22 onwards should they desire, but it seems
more likely that participants will wait until the new protocol
comes online.
The CDS industry has form when it comes to delaying the
roll-out of major changes. One credit veteran noted that the
so-called Big Bang back in 2009 - which standardised contract
terms - was delayed by around a month due to the industry being
unprepared for the transition.
