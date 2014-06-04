(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Mitch Lipka
June 4 In the wake of a spate of data breaches
highlighting the vulnerability of companies that hold consumer
information, MasterCard Inc announced last week it would
apply the same rules to PIN-based debit card transactions as
those used for credit cards: zero liability when fraud is
reported.
"Fraud and identity theft have been in the news a lot
lately. We want to give cardholders peace of mind," says
MasterCard spokeswoman Beth Kitchener. The breach at Target last
year, which affected more than 40 million customers, is still a
top concern for many.
For consumers who have MasterCard-branded debit cards, the
extension of zero liability means some things will change, while
others won't. Here is what you need to know about the new
policy, which takes effect on Oct. 1.
Q: Does this mean that using a debit card is just as safe
for transactions as using a credit card?
A: Not exactly. While those who have MasterCard-branded
debit cards will benefit from the policy change, the inherent
issues with debit cards remain. The main difference between
debit card and credit card transactions is debit cards are tied
to users' bank accounts.
"With credit cards, it's not a big deal. It's their money
not yours," says Gerri Detweiler, director of consumer education
for Credit.com. "With a debit card it is a big deal. Consumers
still need to be very careful when a debit card is tied to their
main financial account."
Q: How much money could I be on the hook for right now if
someone steals using my debit card?
A: Federal laws extend protection to consumers using both
credit and debit cards, but losses for victims of fraudulent
credit card transactions are capped at $50. Most credit card
issuers, however, set the cap at zero. Responsibility for fraud
on a debit card is tied to when it is discovered and reported.
If you report the loss within two days, federal law caps
consumer responsibility at $50. If you report it within 60 days
of receiving a statement that shows the fraudulent transactions,
liability is capped at $500. If you don't report it within 60
days, that liability is unlimited.
Q: Why isn't a PIN enough to protect me?
A: Theoretically, using a PIN protects the cardholder
because it's a secure password. However, card skimmers can steal
numbers, and some people use PINs that are easy to figure out.
Javelin Research & Strategy, which analyzes banking and
fraud, found that about 10 percent of identity fraud victims had
their debit card PIN taken. That works out to more than 1.2
million cards.
Q. How do I get money restored to my account if it is
stolen?
A: You should contact your bank as soon as you learn your
account has been compromised, says MasterCard's Kitchener. Call
the phone number on the back of your card or the financial
institution that issued the card. How quickly the money is
restored varies from bank to bank.
Q. What's the biggest issue for consumers when someone
commits fraud with their debit card?
A: Getting back the money in a timely fashion. Only about a
quarter of the leading financial institutions offer to make
money lost to fraud available in bank accounts the day after it
is reported, according to Javelin. However, that one quarter
includes some of the largest banks in the country: JP Morgan
Chase and Bank of America.
Q. What are the exceptions to the zero liability rule?
A: There is one exclusion for exercising "reasonable care in
safeguarding your card." Consumer experts complain that this is
not very specific. "Reasonable can have variable definitions
depending on who you ask," says John Ulzheimer, credit expert
for CreditSesame.com.
Kitchener says it's up to individual financial institutions
to determine what would be considered a violation of the
"reasonable care" rule. An example, says Detweiler, would be
giving your card and password to someone to buy a gallon of milk
and ended up spending $200. Or writing your PIN on the card.
Q. Is this policy change a good thing for consumers?
A: Credit experts say that it is. "Certainly the notion that
certain transactions weren't covered by zero liability was
confusing to the consumer," Detweiler says. "It's great that
they're simplifying that for their customers and covering all
transactions."
Given that so many consumers use debit cards as a way to
control spending - using their own cash rather than borrowing on
a credit card - Ulzheimer says any effort to protect users is
beneficial.
"By and large this is a good thing for consumers who choose
debit over credit," he says. "It lets them keep their budgetary
controls in place while worrying less about fraud."
(Editing by Beth Pinsker and Sofina Mirza-Reid)