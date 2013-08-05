NEW YORK Aug 5 The city of Richmond,
California's decision on July 30 to potentially use eminent
domain to seize "underwater" mortgage loans is credit negative
for U.S. residential mortgage-backed securities, Moody's
Investors Service said Monday.
If the northern California city successfully executes its
plan, it would "encourage other cities to adopt
similar plans that would increase losses on RMBS," the rating
agency said in a report. The agency added that losses would be
"significant" if the plan were to become widespread.
Rising home prices make it unlikely that Richmond and other
cities will successfully enact eminent domain, however, Moody's
said, since improving prices reduce the likelihood that
borrowers will default. A mortgage is underwater if its unpaid
balance is greater than the fair market value of the home.