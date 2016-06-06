(Removes erroneous reference to revenue target in last paragraph)

PARIS, June 6 Fortuneo is targeting 10 percent annual revenue growth and mulling more online banking acquisitions after it bought Belgium's Keytrade, said Ronan Le Moal, chief executive of Credit Mutuel Arkea, which owns the French online bank.

Fortuneo, with more than 350,000 clients in France, vies with bigger players such as ING Direct and Boursorama in the online retail banking market, which is considered to offer cheaper and faster services to clients compared with traditional banking networks.

"We identified two or three countries which are of interest to us, such as Germany," the CEO said after finalising a deal to acquire Keytrade from Belgium's Crelan.

With around 600,000 clients combined with Keytrade, Fortuneo aims to have 700,000 clients in 12 to 18 months.

