Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
SYDNEY Feb 14 Standard and Poor's Ratings Services affirmed Kuwait's long and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings at AA/A-1, with a stable outlook on Friday.
The credit ratings agency said Kuwait has rich resources which have made it wealthy and enable it to build strong external and fiscal balance sheet positions.
"The stable outlook balances our view of Kuwait's very strong fiscal and external positions against its confrontational and, in our view, non-transparent political system, the geopolitical tensions in the region and the undiversified economy in which real GDP per capita growth has been weak," S&P said in a statement. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.