Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
SYDNEY Feb 14 Standard and Poor's Ratings Services lowered Mozambique's long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit rating to B from B+ on Friday, with a stable outlook.
The ratings agency said the downgrade reflects Mozambique's higher fiscal deficits and faster debt accumulation compared with S&P's expectations.
"Mozambique's external commercial borrowing increased in 2013," S&P said in a statement.
"We now estimate the average change in general government debt will be a high of 8.8 percent of GDP over 2014-2017, compared with 4 percent over 2010-2013."
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Kim Coghill)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.