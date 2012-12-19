By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON Dec 19 The U.S. consumer financial
watchdog is reviewing whether credit-reporting agencies are
breaking the law by not doing enough to correct potentially
erroneous consumer credit reports, an official said on
Wednesday.
Corey Stone, an assistant director at the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau, told a U.S. Senate panel that some firms are
failing to pass along to creditors all of the documentation that
consumers provide when disputing information in their reports.
"We have many tools with which we can make determinations
about whether the law is being violated or not. And in this
case, that is what is going to happen," Stone said. He did not
name specific firms.
Wednesday's Senate Banking hearing came in response to a
report issued by the CFPB earlier this month about the
credit-reporting industry.
Created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law, the
CFPB is tasked with protecting consumers from predatory lending
practices or other harmful financial products.
Part of its new authority allows the government to examine
the country's three largest credit-reporting bureaus - Equifax
Information Services LLC, TransUnion LLC and
Experian Information Solutions Inc.
Those agencies, which collect data from lenders to help
tabulate credit scores, have great power over consumers'
finances. The higher the credit score, the easier it is for a
consumer to get access to credit such as auto loans, credit
cards and mortgages.
The report found that while most consumer complaints about
possible errors are passed along to the original furnishers of
the data, any other documentation consumers provide to bolster
their claims often does not get back to the lenders tasked with
investigating the complaint.
The failure to share all the supporting documentation from
consumers raises questions about whether the practice violates
the Fair Credit Reporting Act. That law requires
credit-reporting bureaus to follow "reasonable procedures" to
ensure the accuracy of information and to reinvestigate any
consumer disputes that arise.
As part of the reinvestigation, credit-reporting agencies
must consider all of the relevant information supplied by a
consumer and forward it to the data furnisher within five
business days.
Stone declined to say directly whether credit reporting
agencies are violating the law when asked about it by Senator
Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, who chaired Wednesday's hearing.
But he said lenders have the upper hand when it comes to
challenging the accuracy of the data used to tabulate credit
scores, placing the burden on consumers to get errors corrected.
"Is it a fair statement to say consumers must provide
evidence when they challenge a credit score, but that creditors
are taken at their word?" asked Brown.
After about a 10-second pause, Stone replied: "To describe
the system that way I think would be accurate."
Consumer advocates have long complained about the
credit-reporting system, saying it is riddled with errors that
are difficult to get corrected.
Stuart Pratt, chief executive of the Consumer Data Industry
Association, told lawmakers there are some challenges in how
credit-reporting bureaus share documents with furnishers.
If, for instance, consumers send letters that highlight
problems with multiple accounts at different banks, then legal
concerns arise.
"Consumers will often talk about two or three different
accounts on the same front page of the letter. One of our
challenges is, we can't send Bank of America information about
Citigroup or information about another lender. So how do we
parse through the letter and get the right information of the
right letter?" he said.
But he added, "We think we're getting it right," saying that
many consumers choose to dispute problems directly with their
lenders instead of with the credit-reporting bureaus.