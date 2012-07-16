By Beth Pinsker Gladstone
NEW YORK, July 16 Cash or credit?
That is a familiar choice at the gas pump, with a cheaper
price for cash payments and a higher one for credit card
purchases. But will this fly at a grocery store, hotel or other
retail outpost?
Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc's proposed $7.25
billion settlement with retailers over swipe fees, which credit
card companies charge to process payments, could
lead to a two-tiered payment system for a host of transactions,
analysts say.
The agreement allows retailers to collectively bargain on
future swipe fees, which are also known as interchange rates. It
also opens up the possibility that more retailers can add
surcharges for credit card transactions, although they would
have to explain them to consumers in clear, concise language.
The settlement is not a completely done deal since one of
the plaintiffs, the National Association of Convenience Stores,
is rejecting it. Even so, here are the answers to four questions
consumers should be asking now:
1. Will it end up costing me money or saving me money?
The answer is not easy since it is unclear how retailers
will react.
One choice is for retailers to add a surcharge for credit
card transactions at the cash register.
"Merchants have to be really careful about that one," says
Greg McBride, senior financial analyst for Bankrate.com. "If
they charge more, there are a lot of customers who aren't going
to pull out their wallets and get cash instead. They're going to
turn around and walk out the door."
Ed Mierzwinski, consumer program director of advocacy group
U.S. PIRG, says transparency is good for shoppers. "If it's done
right, consumers have more information about prices, and they
can make their decisions about payment methods based on what the
price may be," he says.
The costs of credit card transactions are written into the
price of everything at a store. So people who pay with cash are
already paying extra.
"If (retailers) go to surcharging, the theory is that the
extra cost of accepting credit cards will be captured by the
surcharge, and everyone else will pay less," Mierzwinski says.
2. What will it actually cost to use credit if there are
surcharges?
That equation will be based on a charge fee that does not
repel consumers, since banks want to keep their customers. "So
the threat of surcharging by retailers may cause the banks to
renegotiate the interchange rates," Mierzwinski says.
Most of the swipe fee is profit that banks use to fund
credit card rewards programs. So rewards may decline as banks
try to keep their swipe fees low, Mierzwinski says.
Then stores will have to decide whether to pass along
surcharges to their customers. "There are plenty of people who
are sloppy with their finances, but savvy consumers are not
going to pay 6 percent more to get a 1 percent rebate on their
credit cards," McBride says.
3. What information will I get about the charges?
Presumably, consumers will find out about the cost of their
payment options at the cash register, which may end up upsetting
them and causing longer lines.
The settlement outlines rules about what can be charged and
in what way. Retailers will "have to make it very clear," says
Mierzwinski.
Also, 10 states, including Texas, New York and California,
prohibit surcharges. So the settlement is a moot point for
residents of these states.
4. Should I just start paying in cash?
Cash is always a good budgeting option, but McBride says he
does not expect stores to start encouraging people to use paper
money.
"It doesn't reduce their costs if people use cash," he says.
"You have to make bank runs every day. What if you run out of
quarters? There's risk of theft and manpower."
So if not cash, then what? "It will be interesting to see
what, if anything, changes," says McBride. "A lot of this has
been bluster by merchants."
