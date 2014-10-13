SAO PAULO Oct 13 Credit Suisse Group AG's CSHG
Verde FIC FIM, the biggest Brazilian hedge fund, moved into the
black in September after six monthly losses this year, following
successful bets on the U.S. dollar.
Verde gained 6.69 percent last month, driving consolidated
returns to 2.77 percent in the year through September from a
negative 3.67 percent in the first eight months, the managers
said in a letter distributed to investors on Monday. In
comparison, Brazil's benchmark CDI interbank rate returned 7.83
percent during the same period.
Verde lost money in January, February, March, April, June
and August. For the first eight months, Verde had posted its
worst year-to-date return since its inception in 1997.
In a surprising performance, Verde's domestic equities
portfolio posted gains in September and bets on the local
interest rate futures DI yield curve reverted recent losses, the
letter showed. The bulk of gains in September came from
positions on the U.S. dollar, including options, as well as an
exit from Japanese yen positions.
In September, the fund took the chance to keep slashing its
exposure to Brazil, managers at Verde said, without elaborating.
Gains in the fixed-income portfolio stemmed from a widening of
the spread earned in inflation-linked government debt and a
steepening of the yield curve during the presidential election
campaign in the country.
Brazilian financial markets have rallied sharply in the past
week as opposition candidate Aécio Neves unexpectedly surged to
a strong finish in the election's Oct. 5 first-round vote, and
began to surpass President Dilma Rousseff in run-off
simulations. Neves is seen by market participants as more
business-friendly than Rousseff of the ruling Workers' Party.
"The task of navigating through market volatility in Brazil
and in the world continues to be really hard," the letter said.
"That is why we are seeking to build a flexible portfolio, with
positioning in options that should have very attractive returns
- in case our outlook materializes."
In April, Credit Suisse and star fund manager Luis
Stuhlberger, who created Verde, agreed to set up a new asset
management venture with $14 billion under his control.
The venture, to be named Verde Asset Management, will open
in January, with Credit Suisse and some of Stuhlberger's
associates as minority partners. The deal allows Credit Suisse
to retain Stuhlberger, Brazil's most successful fund manager,
whose CSHG Verde FIC FIM hedge fund has posted total return of
more than 8,800 percent since its creation.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Richard Chang)